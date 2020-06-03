Live music resumes outdoors in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurants and bars in Urbana that have outdoor seating can add live music to their summer offerings, Mayor Diane Marlin announced Wednesday.

After being limited to only curbside, carryout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker’s modified Restore Illinois plan allowed restaurants to provide seating outdoors for dining customers starting May 29.

On June 5, live music can resume in Urbana so long as events are held “in line with COVID-19 social distancing and sanitation guidelines,” including performers remaining 10 feet away from customers.

Live, amplified music will be allowed on weekends only. Hours of operation for live music in Urbana’s COVID-19 Outdoor Seating Permit-approved areas are:

· Mondays through Thursdays – non-amplified, acoustic live music will be permitted from 5PM until 9PM.

· Fridays – both acoustic and amplified live music will be permitted from 5PM until 9PM.

· Saturdays – both acoustic and amplified music will be permitted from Noon until 9PM.

· Sundays – both acoustic and amplified music will be permitted from Noon until 9PM.

· Music played through a blue tooth speaker for background music will be allowed during regular business hours as long as the sound remains within the permitted area.