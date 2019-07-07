“Live Like Jay” concert raises money for Shriners

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Music filled the streets for the “Live Like Jay” concert fundraiser.

The event raised money to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and the “Live Like Jay” scholarship. Jay Caviness grew up in Fisher and died of a heart condition in September, 2018. He was a member of the Shriners fraternity that raised money for the hospitals.

This concert was a way to honor him. Eric Tjarks says, “The best part about it is bringing the people together, the friends of Jay and the Shriners and just bringing great communities together between Fisher, Gibson City, Melvin and Sibley to have a great night.”

The scholarship will go to a senior in the GCMS/Fisher wrestling program.