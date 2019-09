MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — If you see smoke or flames in one neighborhood on Saturday, don’t be alarmed.

The Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District is holding a live fire or what they call a ‘house burn’ on North State Street near Forest Preserve Park. It will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

That section of State Street will be closed except to people who live in the area.