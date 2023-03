CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — March Madness is here and after a 20-year absence, the Illini Women’s Basketball team is back in NCAA play in South Bend, Ind.

WCIA’s Chance Sticklen was live at the Tumble Inn in Champaign, just a few blocks from the station.

It’s the first time since 2003 that the women’s team has gone to the Big Dance. Fans are definitely happy to be celebrating the team’s success tonight in Champaign.