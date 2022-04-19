CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Champaign has a new option when it comes to watching all of their meetings online.

You can now watch them with closed captioning. They’re using software that was installed about a month ago. Meetings will be captioned live, as they’re happening.

The city said they’re one of the only communities around who have this option. Making sure everyone knows what’s going on.

“We just think it’s just important to make our meetings as accessible as possible for everyone,” Jeff Hamilton, the cities communication manager, said

“We need access to that information, and this is a barrier for us. So, now I feel like the barrier has been broken. We’re all an equal when it comes to that, and I’m very grateful to the City of Champaign for allowing this,” Kerry Lowry, Deaf Services Coordinator for PACE inc., said.

The city said it costs about $4,000 a year to have the software.

Anyone can use the captioning. You just have to turn it on, on your TV or computer.