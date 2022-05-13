UPDATE FRIDAY 1:45 P.M. — The BioUrja plant in downtown Peoria is once again on fire.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said his team left yesterday after OSHA asked them to leave, so they could begin the investigation. However, Sollberger said this was not a decision they were ready to make as they could still see light smoke.

Our own Mark Welp was there live. Check out his report below:

At about 1:45 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched back to the area due to a smoke alarm going off. Heavy smoke was seen heading in the direction of Washington Street, and crews were looking for a water source. Within five minutes, conditions improved, he said.

Sollberger said he is concerned and that the firefighters are in a “risky position” because this fire is in an unstable area and has the potential to get worse.

There are three additional silos in the area that are at risk of collapsing. Fire crews will stay in the area for an undetermined amount of time, he said, but so far, conditions are slowly improving.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The process of cleaning up the damage at the BioUrja plant in Peoria is underway.

According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, BioUrja is working with OSHA and a mitigation company to start the process of creating a plan for clean up.

A demolition team is expected to destroy the damaged silos over the next few days.

As previously reported, at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the plant for reports of a grain bin explosion. At the plant, several large bins were on fire and suffered heavy damage.

The incident caused about $2 million in damage.

The incident is still under investigation and OSHA has six weeks to complete it.

Currently, the cause of the incident is currently unknown. WMBD has made attempts to speak with OSHA about the incident, but calls have not been returned.

The BioUrja plant is in the location Peorians will recognize as previously belonging to ADM.