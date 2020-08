SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One place has decided to shut its doors during the upcoming seasons.

The Little Theater-On the Square will continue to be close during the fall and winter season.

The shutdown has been extended until at least January 3. The directors canceled 148 performances through the end of this year.

Those who donated their tickets for the 2020 summer season will receive a free ticket to “The King and Marilyn.”