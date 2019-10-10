Little girl wants to be Trooper Tracy

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Being told a child wants to be like you when they grow up is heartwarming, but hearing they want to actually be you is even sweeter.

5-year-old Lakin from Logan County said she wants to be Trooper Tracy when she gets older. Tracy Lillard is the statewide social media coordinator for the Illinois State Police. Upon hearing Lakin’s wish, she decided to surprise her Wednesday morning at her school.

She brought Lakin her own trooper shirt, badge included, with the words ‘Junior Trooper’ stamped on it.

Lillard read to the class and they made police hats and badges. She said it was fun interacting with the class and teaching them how police keep communities safe.