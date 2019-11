MAHOMET , Ill. (WCIA) — A little girl fighting for her health got an early holiday surprise.

3-year-old Addiana got to see her favorite Christmas house already lit up for the holidays.

The house belongs to the Schoonover family, but they’re known in town as the “Griswald family.”

Addiana is having brain surgery soon, and will need to stay in the hospital during the holiday season.

Saturday night, she was overjoyed to see it all come to life.