MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Little Food Pantries, created by Monticello High School shop teacher Ryan Woodham, are in need of non-perishable food donations.

There are four locations in Piatt County: one at the back corner of County Market, one at Small Hand-Piatt County near the fire station, one is in Cisco, and the last one in White Heath at the United Methodist Church.

Mini food pantry by County Market in Monticello, Photo provided by Angie McCabe

White Heath food pantry

Angie McCabe, a concerned Monticello, said all four locations are in need.

“We can not keep them filled lately with the rise of grocery prices,” McCabe said. “We are seeking donations of canned goods, and boxed items to help our neighbors in need.”

McCabe said the pantries need foods like the following: canned ravioli, tomato sauce, tuna, fruits, vegetables, beans, soups, peanut butter, and boxed items like tuna helper, spaghetti, pancake mix, rice, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and cereal.

Woodham started the mini food pantries with his Building Trades class. He said four more are coming. They have to install them, but they are completed. One is for White Heath, one for Cisco, two for Monticello.

They also built a little seed library, located at 427 W. Marion Street in Monticello.

“This is where community members take free seeds and grown produce. We handed out free tomato and pepper plants,” McCabe said. “Any extra produce is given to area food banks and community members in need.”