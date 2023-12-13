SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner released the name of a Literberry woman who died in a car crash just east of Ashland on Wednesday.

Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that 48-year-old Crystal Shanks was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The collision occurred Wednesday morning in the area of Illinois State Route 125 and Glick Road, leading to a 5-hour road closure on Route 125. Illinois State Police say the roadways have since been opened.

Autopsy findings suggest that Shanks died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, Allmon said.

The Sangamon County Coroner and Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death.