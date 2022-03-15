ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Choosing a baby’s name can be difficult for parents. If you are struggling to find the perfect one, here is a list of the top baby names in 2020.

Officials with the Social Security Administration said the top five names in Illinois during that year was the following:

Boys: Girls: 1. Noah Olivia 2. Liam Emma 3. Oliver Charlotte 4. Benjamin Sophia 5. Henry Amelia

In the United States, here were the top 10 names for 2020:

Boys: Girls: 1. Liam Olivia 2. Noah Emma 3. Oliver Ava 4. Elijah Charlotte 5. William Sophia 6. James Amelia 7. Benjamin Isabella 8. Lucas Mia 9. Henry Evelyn 10. Alexander Harper

Trends change with the times and popularity of certain names across the U.S. is no different.

70’s Boys: Girls: 1. Michael Jennifer 2. Christopher Amy 3. Jason Melissa 4. David Michelle 5. James Kimberly 6. John Lisa 7. Robert Angela 8. Brian Heather 9. William Stephanie 10. Matthew Nicole

80’s Boys: Girls: 1. Michael Jessica 2. Christopher Jennifer 3. Matthew Amanda 4. Joshua Ashley 5. David Sarah 6. James Stephanie 7. Daniel Melissa 8. Robert Nicole 9. John Elizabeth 10. Joseph Heather

90’s Boys: Girls: 1. Michael Jessica 2. Christopher Ashley 3. Matthew Emily 4. Joshua Sarah 5. Jacob Samantha 6. Nicholas Amanda 7. Andrew Brittany 8. Daniel Elizabeth 9. Tyler Taylor 10. Joseph Megan

00’s Boys: Girls: 1. Jacob Emily 2. Michael Madison 3. Joshua Emma 4. Matthew Olivia 5. Daniel Hannah 6. Christopher Abigail 7. Andrew Isabella 8. Ethan Samantha 9. Joseph Elizabeth 10. William Ashley