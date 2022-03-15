ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Choosing a baby’s name can be difficult for parents. If you are struggling to find the perfect one, here is a list of the top baby names in 2020.

Officials with the Social Security Administration said the top five names in Illinois during that year was the following:

Boys:Girls:
1. NoahOlivia
2. LiamEmma
3. OliverCharlotte
4. BenjaminSophia
5. HenryAmelia

In the United States, here were the top 10 names for 2020:

Boys:Girls:
1. LiamOlivia
2. NoahEmma
3. OliverAva
4. ElijahCharlotte
5. WilliamSophia
6. JamesAmelia
7. BenjaminIsabella
8. LucasMia
9. HenryEvelyn
10. AlexanderHarper

Trends change with the times and popularity of certain names across the U.S. is no different.

70’s
Boys:Girls:
1. MichaelJennifer
2. ChristopherAmy
3. JasonMelissa
4. DavidMichelle
5. JamesKimberly
6. JohnLisa
7. RobertAngela
8. BrianHeather
9. WilliamStephanie
10. MatthewNicole
80’s
Boys:Girls:
1. MichaelJessica
2. ChristopherJennifer
3. MatthewAmanda
4. JoshuaAshley
5. DavidSarah
6. JamesStephanie
7. DanielMelissa
8. RobertNicole
9. JohnElizabeth
10. JosephHeather
90’s
Boys:Girls:
1. MichaelJessica
2. ChristopherAshley
3. MatthewEmily
4. JoshuaSarah
5. JacobSamantha
6. NicholasAmanda
7. AndrewBrittany
8. DanielElizabeth
9. TylerTaylor
10. JosephMegan
00’s
Boys:Girls:
1. JacobEmily
2. MichaelMadison
3. JoshuaEmma
4. MatthewOlivia
5. DanielHannah
6. ChristopherAbigail
7. AndrewIsabella
8. EthanSamantha
9. JosephElizabeth
10. WilliamAshley
10’s
Boys:Girls:
1. NoahEmma
2. LiamOlivia
3. JacobSophia
4. WilliamIsabella
5. MasonAva
6. EthanMia
7. MichaelAbigail
8. AlexanderEmily
9. JamesCharlotte
10. ElijahMadison