ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Choosing a baby’s name can be difficult for parents. If you are struggling to find the perfect one, here is a list of the top baby names in 2020.
Officials with the Social Security Administration said the top five names in Illinois during that year was the following:
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Noah
|Olivia
|2. Liam
|Emma
|3. Oliver
|Charlotte
|4. Benjamin
|Sophia
|5. Henry
|Amelia
In the United States, here were the top 10 names for 2020:
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Liam
|Olivia
|2. Noah
|Emma
|3. Oliver
|Ava
|4. Elijah
|Charlotte
|5. William
|Sophia
|6. James
|Amelia
|7. Benjamin
|Isabella
|8. Lucas
|Mia
|9. Henry
|Evelyn
|10. Alexander
|Harper
Trends change with the times and popularity of certain names across the U.S. is no different.
|70’s
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Michael
|Jennifer
|2. Christopher
|Amy
|3. Jason
|Melissa
|4. David
|Michelle
|5. James
|Kimberly
|6. John
|Lisa
|7. Robert
|Angela
|8. Brian
|Heather
|9. William
|Stephanie
|10. Matthew
|Nicole
|80’s
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Michael
|Jessica
|2. Christopher
|Jennifer
|3. Matthew
|Amanda
|4. Joshua
|Ashley
|5. David
|Sarah
|6. James
|Stephanie
|7. Daniel
|Melissa
|8. Robert
|Nicole
|9. John
|Elizabeth
|10. Joseph
|Heather
|90’s
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Michael
|Jessica
|2. Christopher
|Ashley
|3. Matthew
|Emily
|4. Joshua
|Sarah
|5. Jacob
|Samantha
|6. Nicholas
|Amanda
|7. Andrew
|Brittany
|8. Daniel
|Elizabeth
|9. Tyler
|Taylor
|10. Joseph
|Megan
|00’s
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Jacob
|Emily
|2. Michael
|Madison
|3. Joshua
|Emma
|4. Matthew
|Olivia
|5. Daniel
|Hannah
|6. Christopher
|Abigail
|7. Andrew
|Isabella
|8. Ethan
|Samantha
|9. Joseph
|Elizabeth
|10. William
|Ashley
|10’s
|Boys:
|Girls:
|1. Noah
|Emma
|2. Liam
|Olivia
|3. Jacob
|Sophia
|4. William
|Isabella
|5. Mason
|Ava
|6. Ethan
|Mia
|7. Michael
|Abigail
|8. Alexander
|Emily
|9. James
|Charlotte
|10. Elijah
|Madison