Listen up: City of Champaign relaunches podcast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Listen up – the City of Champaign is restarting one of its podcasts.

It’s called Champaign City Profiles.

Organizers hope to launch one every month.

It started before the pandemic and restarted this month.

They say they want to put a face to people who work for the city.

“We launched the podcast just as way of connecting our residents with the people who run the city,” said Jeff Hamilton, the communications manager for the City of Champaign. “So we wanted to open the curtain and let them see behind the scenes that there’s real people that work here, that we’re public servants and that we love to serve our community.”

You can give input no what you would like to hear on the podcast. Email Jeff Hamilton at jeff.hamilton@champaignil.gov.