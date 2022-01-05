LIST: tips to avoid burst pipes in cold weather

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With cold temperatures gripping the state, Illinois American Water is reminding you of tips to keep your pipes from bursting overnight.



The company highlighted the usual big pieces of advice: let a small trickle of water run from water sources like sinks overnight. Also, open cabinets to expose pipes. “The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe,” the water company said in a statement. Less burst pipes also reduces demand on Illinois American Water and other water company crews.



If your pipes do freeze, Illinois American Water said to shut off the water first. Then, use something like a hair dryer, space heater, or hot water to warm the pipes. Space heaters should not be left alone, and you should not use open flames or kerosene heaters to heat pipes. Once the pipes thaw, you should turn on the water slowly and look for cracks and leaks in the pipes.



If you’re away from home on cold days, consider having someone check on your property. Or you can buy an alarm that alerts you when the temperature drops to a dangerous level.