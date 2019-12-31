List of marijuana dispensaries across the state

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On Wednesday, January 1, recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has released a list of adult use cannabis dispensaries that will be able to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal.

Illinois residents can purchase up to 30 grams of flower, 5 grams of concentrate and 500 milligrams of THC-infused products (edibles). Out-of-state visitors will be able to buy half those amounts. You’ll need a state-issued ID or driver’s license to enter a dispensary.