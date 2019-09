SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police want help finding an armed robbery suspect. A man stole liquor from a gas station, then returned with a knife. He has tattoos on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)