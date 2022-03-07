DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur City Council has been working to reduce violence in their city for years.

Providing support to the police department, finding money to pay for youth intervention, and more.

Now, they feel putting a curfew on drive-thru and walk-up alcohol sales will help too.

“There was a connection between individuals purchasing alcohol at the window and then consuming that alcohol on the property,” David Horn, a city councilman, said.

Council members said there were several pop-up street parties that resulted in shootings last summer. They believe this curfew could help stop that.

“When you mix alcohol, late nights, and groups of people, you sometimes get violence. And this is one small step city council can take to help reduce that violence,” he said.

Many liquor store owners voiced their opinions about the ordinance.

“This was unfair and unjust,” Kevin Dukeman, general manager for 22nd Street Discount Liquor and Friendly Bar & Package, said.

They said if people want to get alcohol, they’ll find a way to get it. And this curfew won’t stop them.

They said the only thing that will change is their businesses losing money, and employees losing work hours.

“That decision will affect us greatly. In that we do a lot of business in the late-night hours, in that we’re more than just a liquor window store. We sell tobacco and other products. It can cause problems with unemployment and loss of income, it’s a big issue,” he said.

The change won’t start until July 1st. .

Right now, the council doesn’t know how many drive-up or walk-up windows are in the city. With this amendment, the annual liquor license application will request that information from businesses. If they don’t comply, the Liquor Commissioner will enforce it.