Lions and Tigers Tackle Hunger

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Another round of Tackle Hunger kicks off Friday. Students have been collecting food and donations all week to get ready for the game.

WCIA, high schools and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank are teaming up this football season. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank serves 18 counties, supplying meals to 58,000 people each month. Every dollar donated equals five meals for families.

Student volunteers will collect food and donations through halftime in Friday night’s game against Marshall. Then, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will tally up the results and announce them on WCIA-3 News at 10. The overall goal for the season is 150,000 meals.