DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — To celebrate wedding season this year, the Vermilion County Museum Society will hold the Linens & Lace Brunch on June 21 at 11 a.m..

Anyone interested can come and eat a special brunch made by Applewood Food Catering with a lemon wine slushie and mimosa bar provided by the Vermilion County Museum Society. The menu includes classic quiche, sour cream coffee cake, a fruit tray, orange juice and coffee.

The Linens & Lace Brunch will include the Wedding Dresses Through the Decades program given by Nalissa Dace. The program complements the Weddings through the Decades exhibit that will open on June 21 in the Second Floor Gallery of the Vermilion County Museum. The Exhibit will feature wedding dresses, veils, shoes and accessories from the 1890s to the 1960s.

Officials said there is limited seating for the Linens & Lace Brunch, therefore reservations are required. Reservations can be made by coming to the Vermilion County Museum or calling (217) 442-2922, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The Linens & Lace Brunch costs $35. Payment must be made in advance (VISA and Mastercard). There is a $1 service fee for credit card charges. Reservations will be taken until June 14.

The Vermilion County Museum Society is located at 116 North Gilbert Street in Danville.