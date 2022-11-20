LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water.

Due to the advanced fire conditions found on arrival, the district said the home is considered a total loss.

The two occupants were not home at the time of the fire and no civilians or firefighters sustained any injury.

Responding agencies included Lincoln Rural, Lincoln City, Atlanta, Armington, Beason, Chestnut, Emden, Hartsburg, LCPA, and ISP on scene and Middletown to backfill our station.