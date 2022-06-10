SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As Juneteenth approaches, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will give the public the chance to view a rare copy of the document that led to the freedom of slaves during the Civil War.

The Emancipation Proclamation will be on display for free June 17, June 19-24 and June 27-30. The library is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and it freed anyone enslaved in states trying to secede from the Union.

“Few documents in all of American history carry the weight of the Emancipation Proclamation,” Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, said in a news release. “We are proud to share it with the public and celebrate its connection to such a joyous holiday.”

The library’s copy of the proclamation is one of about two dozen remaining, and it is signed by both Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward.