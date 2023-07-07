SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is getting a $100,000 grant from a prestigious Chicago-based foundation.

The Elizabeth Morse Genius Charitable Trust is providing the funds to help the museum develop an interpretive plan that will shape museum exhibits and plans for decades to come, museum officials said. The goal is to make the library and museum more relevant to a broader array of visitors.

“We are honored that the Elizabeth Morse Genius Charitable Trust appreciates what we do and wants the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to remain a vibrant leader in the field,” said Christina Shutt, the museum’s Executive Director. “This grant will go a long way toward ensuring our future is as exciting as our past.”

Museum officials said they intend to create an interpretive plan setting out the best ways to present Lincoln so that visitors see how his legacy remains relevant today.

“Good interpretation helps visitors gain knowledge and meaningful connections with the past to see how it could apply to their communities,” the museum said in its grant application.

Doing that will require getting detailed information from visitors and potential visitors, officials said. The Elizabeth Morse Genius grant will pay for a museum expert to help them talk to visitors, conduct focus groups, hold workshops and figure out the best way to improve the museum experience.