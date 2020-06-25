Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is finalizing plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 1.
New measures to maximize public safety include:
- Requiring tickets be purchased in advance, either online or by telephone
- A brief visitor screening, including a temperature check before admission
- Requiring face masks at all times
- Installing signs with outlines of Lincoln’s feet to help visitors maintain proper physical distance
- Reducing the number of theater performances and maintaining safe guest distancing throughout the shows (theaters will be cleaned and disinfected after each performance)
- The temporary closure of the “Mrs. Lincoln’s Attic” play area and Union Station, home to an exhibit on railroad history
- Limiting library access to reservation-only research patrons
- Establishing a strict cleaning and sanitation regimen for the museum and library.
The museum will maintain its usual schedule of being open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors can buy tickets up to two weeks in advance at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.
The library will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, but admission will be by appointment only.