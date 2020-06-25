Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is finalizing plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 1.

New measures to maximize public safety include:

Requiring tickets be purchased in advance, either online or by telephone

A brief visitor screening, including a temperature check before admission

Requiring face masks at all times

Installing signs with outlines of Lincoln’s feet to help visitors maintain proper physical distance

Reducing the number of theater performances and maintaining safe guest distancing throughout the shows (theaters will be cleaned and disinfected after each performance)

The temporary closure of the “Mrs. Lincoln’s Attic” play area and Union Station, home to an exhibit on railroad history

Limiting library access to reservation-only research patrons

Establishing a strict cleaning and sanitation regimen for the museum and library.

The museum will maintain its usual schedule of being open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors can buy tickets up to two weeks in advance at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

The library will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, but admission will be by appointment only.