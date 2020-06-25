Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum reopening

News
Posted: / Updated:
abraham lincoln presidential library & museum alplm_1490996088784.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is finalizing plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 1.

New measures to maximize public safety include:

  • Requiring tickets be purchased in advance, either online or by telephone
  • A brief visitor screening, including a temperature check before admission
  • Requiring face masks at all times 
  • Installing signs with outlines of Lincoln’s feet to help visitors maintain proper physical distance 
  • Reducing the number of theater performances and maintaining safe guest distancing throughout the shows (theaters will be cleaned and disinfected after each performance)
  • The temporary closure of the “Mrs. Lincoln’s Attic” play area and Union Station, home to an exhibit on railroad history 
  • Limiting library access to reservation-only research patrons
  • Establishing a strict cleaning and sanitation regimen for the museum and library. 

The museum will maintain its usual schedule of being open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors can buy tickets up to two weeks in advance at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov

The library will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, but admission will be by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.