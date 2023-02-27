SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois museum is partnering with a tech company to help visitors learn with cutting-edge digital experiences.

In a news release sent out Monday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum announced they will partner with Google Public Sector and Google Cloud to use augmented reality, extended reality and AI to help visitors learn more about the history of the 16th president.

“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum pioneered the use of new technology and storytelling tools to bring history to life.” Christina Shutt, the executive director of the museum said. “With Google’s help, we will again bring cutting-edge technology to the museum to share the Lincoln story with more people in more ways.”

Museum officials said the partnership will start off with a pilot program, and then expand to include digital avatars, virtual tours and experiential history lessons. Google and the museum will also work to create more accessible experiences for visually impaired visitors or visitors who do not speak English.

“We are proud to partner with ALPLM and help with its mission of bringing American history to life for millions of visitors.” Brent Mitchell, the managing director of U.S. State Local Government’s division of Google Public Sector, said. “Technology has the power to tell stories in fresh, immersive ways, and we look forward to co-creating new digital experiences with ALPLM.”