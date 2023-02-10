SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating the president’s 214th birthday with two days of free admission this weekend among other events.

Courtesy: Lincoln Museum

Actors portraying Abraham and First Lady Mary Lincoln will be on-site to visit with guests and answer questions from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The museum is also hosting a read-a-thon the same day, in collaboration with Compass for Kids, the Springfield Public Library, and the Lincoln Library. Community leaders will read their favorite children’s books during the live, day-long event that can be enjoyed in person or online.

Compass for Kids will also be accepting book donations to celebrate Lincoln’s love of books. Donors can drop off new books at the presidential library or the Springfield Public Library. They can also buy books or gift cards at the Springfield Barnes & Noble and donate them there. Another option is buying an online gift card and emailing it to enrichment@compassforkids.org.

A historic interpreter portraying the president is scheduled to visit the museum on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“It’s been a tradition to offer free admission on Lincoln’s birthday,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Lincoln Museum. “We’re delighted to expand to two free days this year! It’s a birthday gift everyone can share in.”

The museum plans to continue the celebration this month with a demonstration of Lincoln-era dances by the Copper Coin Ballet Company called “Leap Into Lincoln.” It will feature segments of ballets from the Romantic era, stately court dances, and American folk dances, including jigs and square dances.

They are scheduled to perform at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.