SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host a special oral presentation later this week as part of a project that began alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tumultuous 2020 is the name the ALPLM has given this project. In a news release, the ALPLM said that when the pandemic started, it set out to capture memories of the turmoil that ensued. About 80 people were interviewed for the project, including teachers, college students, business owners, nurses and undertakers. Some of these people led efforts to keep the public safe and save businesses and community groups while others simply endured.

Oral historian Amanda Riggenbach will discuss some of the people she met and tell their stories during the presentation, which will take place at the library and museum on Wednesday at noon.