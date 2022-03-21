SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The exhibit is named “Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” It was developed by the Illinois Holocaust Museum and features a number of objects and personal items that belonged to people who survived the Holocaust, genocide and war.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. The ceremony will include remarks by ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt and Susan Abrams, CEO of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.

The exhibit will be at the ALPLM through Jan. 22, 2023.