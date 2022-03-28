SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is continuing its “Abe for All” initiative this weekend by hosting a sensory-friendly event for people who get overwhelmed by intense light, strong sound and large crowds.

The event will last from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no charge for admission.

During the event, audio will be lowered throughout the museum and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes. Touch tables and new activities will give guests more engagement opportunities.

The event is intended to gather feedback on how to improve guests’ experience, guests that include people on the autism spectrum and those who prefer a sensory-friendly environment.

“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to share the story of America’s greatest president,” said ALPLM executive director Christina Shutt. “We want every person to fully appreciate his legacy, and that means we are committed to improving accessibility for all.”

A pre-visit preparation packet, containing a social story and exhibit descriptions and photos, is available by calling 217-558-8844. Guests who attend the event will be able to fill out a survey afterward to offer their thoughts on what worked and what didn’t.