SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s Lincoln Library launched their new makerspace over the weekend.

The library debuted their Collaboratory, or “CoLab,” with an open house on Saturday. The CoLab allows free, public access to two sewing and embroidery machines, a podcasting station, a 3-D printer, two cricut makers, a cricut heat press and a serger.

“The CoLab will be a great addition to our facilities and offer the community a place to learn, interact and craft,” CoLab Manager Patrick Howk said. “With the addition of our makerspace and the existing Library of Things, Lincoln Library is taking steps to modernize our offerings and make the library a true community hub, where everyone can come to learn and create.”

The CoLab will also host events to help hone creative and technical skills, such as the upcoming serging and sewing classes, as well as an introductory podcasting class.

No library card is needed to use the space. The library plans to add new equipment as demand increases.

Visit lincolnlibrary.info/colab for more information.