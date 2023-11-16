SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Agents from the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s office will be at Springfield’s Lincoln Library on Saturday to help people sign up for passports.

The passport registration day is open to everyone and will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Library (326 South 7th Street). Passport fees will apply. Processing times can be found at travel.state.gov.

“Lincoln Library is happy to partner with the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s office for the first time, to make passport sign ups more accessible for our community and expand our patrons’ horizons,” said Sara Kumerow, Reference and Adult Services Librarian.

“We are pleased to partner with local banks and merchants to provide community outreach events,” Circuit Clerk Joe Roesch said. “Through these events, we hope to make the process of applying for a passport more convenient for everyone.”

The following items are required for passport applications:

Valid photo ID

Certified copy of your birth certificate (no photocopies or hospital certificate)

Approved passport photo (photos can be taken by Circuit Clerk agents)

Certified copies of court orders for name change, custody or adoption decrees

Two checks or money orders to pay applicable fees

Outside of the event, passport applications can still be made in-person at the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Questions can be directed to the Circuit Clerk’s Passport Office at 217-747-5183, or you may find answers at www.sangamonpassports.org.