Lincoln Land Community College creates new job board

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for a job, there’s a new resource available to you.

The Lincoln Land Community college has a new job board. It went online Monday.

It’s meant to help students and alumni find a job or career. The board allows employers to post their openings and helps connect them with students looking for a job.

“Our students here at Lincoln Land Community College and alumni will be able to go on to the job board and the work opportunities section and apply directly to those jobs,” says Career Coach Marina Wirsing.

“Employers will have an opportunity to look at resumes in real-time and connect with Lincoln Land community college students very quickly and efficiently.”

Employers can start posting their jobs online on Monday, and students can start applying. Click here for the link.