LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — A grocery store in Logan County will open its doors again on Monday after staying closed for nearly 9 months due to major damages from a 2021 fire.

The owner of the Lincoln IGA grocery store said they will reopen at 10 a.m..

The store was closed after a 38-year-old man started a fire in-store in June 2021. According to police, they found Michel Rowland running away from the store’s area and arrested him for aggravated arson and burglary.

In a Facebook post, the owner stated that the employees who were with the store before the fire happened are still with them now.