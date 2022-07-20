LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA)– Lincoln Rural Fire Protection Department is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenant firefighters.

According to a social media post, Lieutenant Arthur (Andy) Anderson III passed away from cancer Tuesday. They said he battled with cancer for over a year.

“There are many descriptions and nicknames that can describe Andy: dedication, advocate, humble, confidant, comedian, passionate, and friend to name a few,” the post reads.

Anderson started with the Lincoln Fire Department as a volunteer in September 2009. He was awarded the Everett Kennett Award, Lincoln Fire Department’s highest award in 2014 as well as Part Time Firefighter of the Year in 2015.