CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District had a busy day after being called into action on two separate fires Saturday.

Officials said that they were first dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a tractor fire near 1320 East and 700 North in Coles County.

Upon arrival, they found that the fire was beginning to spread to the surrounding grass area. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, thanks to support from additional personnel on the scene.

While crews finished putting out this fire, they were then dispatched to a controlled burn that was reported to be threatening several farm structures. The first arriving unit was able to successfully put out the fire before determining that the controlled burn had run out of fuel on the ground and was no longer a threat to nearby structures.

None of the firefighters or landowners involved the incident were injured in the respective fires.