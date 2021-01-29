Lincoln Fire Chief: Two animals dead after house fire

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one animal was killed after a house fire on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house just outside of Charleston at 6150 North and 1400 East. Officials said the fire started in the basement and spread up the wall.

There are two older people who live there. They made it out okay. One of the people who lives there said her dog was killed though. She said someone took it to the vet, but it died. She said they cannot their cat and thinks it may have died as well.

The smoke damage was so much so that officials said the house is uninhabitable. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

