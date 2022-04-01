LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, students at Lincoln College held a peaceful rally in response to the school’s planned closure this spring.

Wednesday, with just weeks left in the semester, students at Lincoln College learned of plans to close campus for good on May 13, barring a large gift.

The college’s administration said the reason for the shutdown is financial struggles created by COVID-19 and a December cyberattack.

“I was shocked and saddened by that news because being a freshman, I’ll have to find someplace for me to go, a new school, a new environment,” said Dariah Handy, a freshman at Lincoln College.

For students, especially international ones like sophomore Klaudia Blaszycyk from Poland, figuring out what comes next isn’t necessarily an easy task.

“For international students, it’s very hard because we need to care about our visas, how to get back to the country, and stuff like this. So it was very painful,” Blaszycyk said.

Students aren’t willing to give up on Lincoln College just yet. Thursday afternoon, a group of students marched to the president’s office in Lincoln to discuss the decision to close.

“I had one year left to get my degree here and the opportunity has now been taken from me,” said Morwin Coney, a junior at Lincoln College.

While students asked about the timing and reason for the announcement, Lincoln College president Dr. David Gerlach offered a teary response.

“I’ve been fighting hard to save this place, but resources are resources. We’ve done everything we possibly could,” Gerlach said.

With the school’s future hanging in the balance, Coney said saving Lincoln College is worth fighting for.

“Lincoln gave us plenty of opportunities to grow and prosper and now to think we have to go somewhere else to do it, it’s not going to be the same,” Coney said.

Blaszcyk said a group of students has committed to raising money to keep the campus open for at least one more semester.

Another student said they’re starting a social media campaign #SaveLincoln to raise awareness about the potential closure.