LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln College has announced that it will be closing permanently at the end of the spring semester unless it receives major financial assistance from outside the college.

In a statement, administrators named COVID-related financial difficulties and low enrollment as the reasons for closing. The pandemic “dramatically impacted” recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events and all campus activities. The college also had to make large investments in technology and safety measures to allow instruction to continue.

Enrollment was also dropping from a record-breaking high in the Fall of 2019 as students postponed college or took a leave of absence because of the pandemic. That too left the college on shaky financial ground and last December, a cyberattack left the college’s systems for recruitment, retention and fundraising inoperable. When those systems were finally restored this month, projections displayed significant enrollment shortfalls.

“The institution has worked tirelessly to strengthen its financial position through fundraising campaigns, selling assets, consolidating employee positions, and exploring alternatives for the leased building in Normal,” administrators said. “Unfortunately, these efforts did not create long-term viability for Lincoln College in the face of the pandemic.”

The college has survived several difficult times and events in the past, including the economic crisis of 1887, a major campus fire in 1912, Spanish flu, the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 financial crisis. But without “a transformational donation or partnership,” the college will be closing on May 13.

“Lincoln College has been serving students from across the globe for more than 157 years. The loss of history, careers, and a community of students and alumni is immense,” said David Gerlach, president of Lincoln College. “Though we are experiencing undeniable grief and sadness, we find comfort in knowing Lincoln College has served generations of alumni who have undoubtedly impacted our world.”

The college is encouraging people to review FAQ documents on their website for more information regarding the closure process. Academic support and transitional services will remain available to students through the remainder of the semester.