Limited library access scheduled next week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The library is reopening with limited hours and services next week. Last week, it started curbside pickup services for patrons.

Tuesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 18, people will be able to browse shelves, check out materials or have limited access to computers.

There won’t be any seating available for reading, on-site programs or meetings. Leaders will increase hours and days based on staffing, community response and PPE availability, until a return to a regular schedule can be achieved.

The library’s first ever, all online 2020 Summer Reading Challenge kicked off with a terrific response according to staff. The goal of one million minutes community reading time this summer was set. It’s to help kids retain important skills over the summer, but also offers challenges for young adults and grown-ups as well.

Curbside service continues. For more information, click here.

Decatur Public Library Hours

Tuesday, June 16

10 am – 4 pm

Thursday, June 18

2 – 8 pm