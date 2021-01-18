Limited indoor dining, social gatherings, recreational sports return to Region 6

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Region 6 has now been moved to Tier 1. That means limited indoor dining, social gatherings and recreational sports will return to Decatur and Macon County.

In a news release, the City of Decatur said all bars and restaurants will have to close by 11 p.m.. They will also not be allowed to reopen prior to 6 a.m. the following day.

Additionally, indoor service will be limited to less than 25 guests or 25 percent capacity per room. Reservations will be required for each party. Indoor reservations will be limited to “2-hour maximum duration and maximum 4 persons per party (dining only with members of the same household recommended,” said City officials, referring to IDPH guidelines for Tier 1.

Multiple parties will not be allowed to be seated at one table.

There will be no ordering, seating or gathering at bars. All patrons are to be seated at tables and those tables are to be six feet apart.

Guests are to not congregate indoors or outdoors while waiting for their tables or leaving the building.