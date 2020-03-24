Limit services available at several courthouses

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Courthouses across central Illinois are cutting staff and limiting services for the next few weeks, but there are some exceptions in emergency cases.

Those include emergency hearings for orders of protection, juvenile detention hearings and shelter care hearings. Non-emergency cases, jury trials, small claims, traffic and misdemeanor cases will be rescheduled. The Champaign County and Macon County courthouses will be closed for general business until April 10. Vermilion County’s courthouse is closed until April 17.

If you are scheduled to appear in court during that time period, your case will be continued at a later date. A notice will be sent to the last known address of those involved.