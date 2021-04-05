Li’l Porgy’s planning to re-open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular BBQ spot in Champaign will be closed temporarily after it went up in flames over the weekend.

The Champaign Fire Department responded to several calls of a fire at Li’l Porgy’s early Saturday morning.

Officials say it started in a commercial cooking pit and was put out quickly. Li’l Porgy’s management told us they’re in the process of re-opening.

BBQ fan’s in Champaign say when that happens, they will show up and support.

“It was crazy,” says Champaign Resident Rhi Moro. “I mean it’s the last thing you need during a pandemic. So, definitely when they re-open, I’ll be supporting them.”

There is no official re-opening date yet, but management says they appreciate the love and support they’ve received from the community.