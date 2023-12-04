DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s Three Kings of Peace is taking a full-body approach to community improvement. They opened the doors to their newly-owned Roselawn Fitness Center on Sunday.

Members of the community say it is the missing piece they didn’t know they were looking for. The fitness center is the latest way the organization is working to improve the area, and they enlisted some leaders in their own right to help them do so.

“It takes us working together, to collaborate together, to make Danville a safe and loving place to live in,” said Edward Butler, one of the new owners.

A part of making the community a safer place is making it one that people want to be a part of. That’s what the Three Kings of Peace is hoping will happen with the Roselawn Fitness Center in Danville.

“We want to really work with our young people,” Butler said, “to get them in a different mindset of being more positive.”

The center has been in the community for the past 33 years. Chip and Sharron Runyan originally opened the place with the same hopes of togetherness.

“If we can take care of somebody’s mind, and their heart, and their body and then their religious belief, usually you can have pretty happy people,” Chip Runyan said.

So when it came time to sell, they knew exactly who was the best fit.

“They were wanting to do the same things that we had been doing, and so that was just like a prayer being answered,” Runyan said.

Coach Demetrius Wade is working with the Three Kings of Peace, using his expertise to teach a basketball course. He said this class will be a way for everyone in the community to bond while instilling values in the youth.

“If they come here and they see more people that look like themselves, they feel more comfortable being able to open up and just feel like a family,” Wade said.

For families with younger children who want to use the center, an income-based daycare area will also be available.

“So we’re trying to still stay in a budget where we know people have families,” Childcare Director Kahdijah McCullough, said. “We’re not trying to break y’all out of your pockets. So that’s another plus that we’re trying to do here.”

“It’s open for everybody. Just come on in and feel the good atmosphere,” Butler said.

Those are just some of the features people can expect from Roselawn Fitness Center. They encourage people to visit and take a look around to learn more about what they have to offer.