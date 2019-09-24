LIHEAP to accept applications next week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Regional Planning Commission is taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting Tuesday. Benefits are for residential gas and electric bills for eligible households.

A single person can qualify with a monthly income up to $1,561; a two-person household up to $2,114; a three-person household up to $2,666; and a family of four up to $3,219.

Benefits are paid directly to utilities on behalf of residents except for those whose heating costs are included in rent. Below are eligibility criteria, a timeline and required documentation:

LIHEAP Application

RPC Office

Brookens Administrative Center

1776 East Washington, Urbana

Eligibility criteria & timeline:

October 1: Low-income seniors (60+) and persons with permanent disabilities can make appointments. Those with pending disability status with Social Security are also eligible (must provide documentation).

November 1: Low-income households with a child age 5 or under, disconnected or imminent disconnection households, seniors (60+), and disabled individuals can make appointments.

December 1: The program can assist all other eligible households with income up to 150% of the Federal poverty guideline.

Required documentation: