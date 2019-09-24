Breaking News
FBI could be investigating lawmakers

LIHEAP to accept applications next week

News

by: Champaign County Regional Planning Commission

Posted: / Updated:
LIHEAP_1469137834027.jpg

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Regional Planning Commission is taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting Tuesday. Benefits are for residential gas and electric bills for eligible households.

A single person can qualify with a monthly income up to $1,561; a two-person household up to $2,114; a three-person household up to $2,666; and a family of four up to $3,219.

Benefits are paid directly to utilities on behalf of residents except for those whose heating costs are included in rent. Below are eligibility criteria, a timeline and required documentation:

LIHEAP Application
RPC Office
Brookens Administrative Center
1776 East Washington, Urbana

Eligibility criteria & timeline:

  • October 1: Low-income seniors (60+) and persons with permanent disabilities can make appointments. Those with pending disability status with Social Security are also eligible (must provide documentation).
  • November 1: Low-income households with a child age 5 or under, disconnected or imminent disconnection households, seniors (60+), and disabled individuals can make appointments.
  • December 1: The program can assist all other eligible households with income up to 150% of the Federal poverty guideline.

Required documentation:

  • Proof of income for the 30-day period beginning with the date of application for all household members
  • Social Security numbers for all household members
  • Most recent gas and electric bill issued within the last 30 days (if pay for energy directly)
  • Any disconnection notice
  • Proof of disability, if applicable

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.