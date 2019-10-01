LIHEAP applications open

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seniors and people with disabilities can start applying for low income winter heating assistance.

In order to apply for LIHEAP, you need proof of income, your social security number, and your most recent gas and electric bill. You will then take that information with you to your appointment at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana.

Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday at the Regional Planning Commission Office in Brookens. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2020 or until funding is exhausted.