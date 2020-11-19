Lights still shine bright for annual Mattoon Lightworks

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has canceled its share of holiday events, but there is one that is up and running.

The 2020 Mattoon Lightworks will open the season Thursday night for their one time walk through in Peterson Park. That’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The rest of the season, which spans from November 20 through December 27, will be drive through only. Those hours will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The light display is funded by donations collected by volunteers, as well as by the sponsorships for the individual lighted decorations that line the roadway throughout the park.

New this year is the ’12 Days of Christmas’ display. It includes larger characters, such as the ‘Partridge in a Pear Tree’ and new numbers to represent each verse of the popular sing-a-long carol.

The display attracts around 15,000 guests a year. Free admissions with donations are accepted.