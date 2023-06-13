CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Star Link Satellites passed by overhead Monday evening. It was spotted by several in Central Illinois.

At 9:50p tonight, check to see if you’ve got a clear sky or if cloud cover builds on in. Some of us may get a view of them passing overhead. Look from west to east as they pass by for about 5 minutes.

If you miss out tonight, you’ll get more chances in the coming days.

The Star Link Satellites will be visible Wednesday at 10:03p, Thursday at 10:14p and Friday at 10:23p in the night sky.

You’ll look to see a string of lights in the sky passing on by.

If you get a sighting, let Meteorologist Jacob Dickey know on Facebook, or email news@wcia.com.