Lights brighten park for the holidays

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One park is ready for the holiday season. Sunset Memorial Park had its first annual Swan Holiday Lighting Friday night. Sunset Funeral Homes decorated the entire area with lights and invited the community to come for the event.

They said they understand the area is sometimes a hard place for people to go to, but they wanted to give them a beautiful place to visit.

“Our staff has done such a wonderful job decorating the pond, and we’ve gotten lots of wonderful compliments about it,” said Linda Darby Dowers, organizer. “Of course, I’m a Hallmark junkie, and I thought, ‘How wonderful would it be, we don’t have the opportunity to do this very often, how about we just invited our community out and just enjoyed some family time all together, and that’s why we chose to do it.”

More than 100 people came out for the event. Besides seeing the lights, they also got to eat cookies, drink hot cocoa, and take photos with Santa.

