MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Mattoon was gearing up to open her own petting zoo, but a lightning strike snatched that plan away.

Now, Jessica Fishel’s community is asking for help after the fire destroyed her home and barn. She had over 200 animals, including emus, chickens, goats, rabbits, and ducks. The fire killed 30 of them, and now she’s working on rehoming the survivors and getting into a home herself.

“That’s my dream. I’m going to keep it alive,” Fishel said. “Once I started getting goats and getting chickens and growing things. I felt in my heart that’s what I’m meant to do.”

Fishel said she was helping her 95-year-old landlord when he heard a noise. It was a lightning strike hitting the barn that was connected to her apartment.

She said she ran to the barn and there were flames everywhere. She managed to save her dog, cat and a couple of baby turkeys. Fishel held back tears as she spoke about the animals she couldn’t save in the garage.

Fishel said she doesn’t like asking for help, but she’s thankful to her parents for setting up a GoFundMe page for her.

“I did not have insurance,” Fischel said. “I kind of want to become the poster child of why it’s important to get rental insurance from now on.”

Her family said that any amount will help Fishel and her son.