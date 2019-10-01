Light the Night promotes rider safety

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Bring your bicycle to the Alma Mater for free light installation to increase safety and visibility.

The University, in collaboration with the cities of Champaign and Urbana, MTD, Champaign County Bikes, and The Bike Project of Urbana-Champaign, is organizing the 12th annual Light the Night event.

Volunteers will install more than 1,000 light sets at two campus locations. They will only be installed on bicycles without lights and will not be given to individuals.

Light the Night

October 3 4 – 7 p.m.

Alma Mater and Hallene Gateway