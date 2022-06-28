FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A lifeguard shortage is causing several public pools in central Illinois to change their summer hours.

Farmer City announced its pool will be closed for at least five days next month, including on the Fourth of July. They might also need to close early for the season in August.

One parent said she understands why families are upset, but her daughter works there, and she said the staff is working hard to stay open.

“You can hear it and you can see it on Facebook. There are a lot of people that are really aggravated about it. But truthfully the city can’t do nothing about it because they don’t have the staff for it. So until more kids want to get out, or even adults on your days off,” Brittany Martin.

She said parents rely on the pool to give them something to do on their summer breaks. But with only nine lifeguards, the city is stretched thin. They’ve increased pay to encourage people to sign up.